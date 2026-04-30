No wolves have been released in Texas, state wildlife department promises

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The Brief Texas wildlife officials say rumors of wolves being released in the state are false. No plans exist to introduce Mexican gray wolves in Texas, TPWD confirms. Confusion stemmed from a post about wolves being transported through the state.



After rumors circulated around the state about Mexican gray wolves being released in Texas, the parks and wildlife department is setting the record straight on the matter.

Wolves in Texas?

What we know:

No, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says, wolves not are being released in the Lone Star State. And no, they have no plans in the works to do so.

The rumors:

They said in their Wednesday evening release that they're clearing the air after recent public interest in the matter regarding transport of the animals through Texas. Many people assumed that the endangered species was being released near Laredo.

The facts:

The U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Mexican Wolf Program imports and exports wolves between the U.S. and Mexico, TPWD said, intending to strengthen the genetic diversity and long-term viability of the species' population.

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Where did the rumor come from?

The backstory:

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Agriculture posted pictures of a Mexican gray wolf in captivity at the Laredo Export Pens, which they said was "getting a second chance."

The post went on to say the wolf will help to restore the species, though there was no clarification on where it was being taken or where it would be released. Speculators in the comments and in shared posts quickly assumed the Texas department was releasing them locally, which was met with a mixture of critique and support.

TDA Facebook post (April 28)

What they're saying:

"A wolf will kill the entire herd for sport, without eating!" one commenter on the post said.

"Apex predators introduced to ranching country," said another. "F’ing brilliant."

The other side:

"My family raises cattle and other livestock," said one rancher in the comments, hoping the rumor was true. "The reintroduction of wolves into certain ranges will benefit the overall ecosystem. Wolves will thin out the weaker deer populations, elk in some area as well as the explosion of feral animals such as pigs and warthogs."