Woman arrested after high-speed chase with children in car: FCSO

Early Tuesday morning in Fayette County, a welfare check led to a high speed chase.

It started in Mellinger at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The sheriff's office says a deputy noticed a vehicle in a convenience store parking lot. He met with the driver, who was identified as Clorisa Franklin from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The sheriff's office says that while the deputy was speaking with her, she drove off onto Highway 71 with no lights on, at times going faster than 100 miles per hour.

Deputies eventually spiked her tires, ending the chase.

They say when she was arrested, her children, two, six and nine-years-old, were found in the vehicle with her.

She has been charged with evading arrest, in addition to separate warrants for her arrest in both New Mexico and Texas.