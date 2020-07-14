Woman facing federal charge in Vanessa Guillen case to appear in court

The Killeen woman arrested in connection to death and disappearance of Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen is expected to appear in a Waco courtroom later this afternoon.

Cecily Aguilar's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. She faces one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. If convicted, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Guillen's remains were found on June 30th and the gruesome details of civilian suspect Aguilar’s confession were released on July 2nd.

According to a criminal complaint filed by federal authorities, 20-year-old Aaron Robinson told Aguilar that he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer back in April on Fort Hood. That female soldier was later identified as Guillen.

Robinson then told Aguilar that he'd moved Guillen's body off post to a remote area in Bell County. Aguilar allegedly helped Robinson dismember and dispose of the body.

When authorities tried to approach Robinson, Robinson shot and killed himself.

Guillen's disappearance gained national attention and spared outrage with many calling for change regarding sexual harassment and assault within the military.

U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia and representatives from the League of United Latino American Citizens (LULAC) met in Washington, D.C. recently to demand an independent investigation into Guillen's case.