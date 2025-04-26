Woman killed at north Austin encampment, police say

article

The Brief Police are looking for a suspect in the death of a woman in north Austin. Police say the woman was found at an encampment on E. Rundberg Lane. Officials believe it was an isolated incident.



Police are investigating a homicide at an encampment in north Austin.

What we know:

Officers were called to a disturbance at what police called an encampment in the 500 block of E. Rundberg Lane around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

When police arrived, they found a woman with "obvious signs of trauma," according to police.

First responders attempted to perform life-saving measures and she was taken to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the homicide was an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Police say they do not have any information about the suspect.