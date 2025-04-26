Woman killed at north Austin encampment, police say
article
AUSTIN - Police are investigating a homicide at an encampment in north Austin.
What we know:
Officers were called to a disturbance at what police called an encampment in the 500 block of E. Rundberg Lane around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
When police arrived, they found a woman with "obvious signs of trauma," according to police.
First responders attempted to perform life-saving measures and she was taken to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.
Police believe the homicide was an isolated incident.
What we don't know:
Police say they do not have any information about the suspect.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Police Department.