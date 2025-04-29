Woman sentenced to 20 years for possession of meth with intent to deliver

article

The Brief A Hays County judge sentenced a woman to 20 years in prison The woman was sentenced for possession with the intent to deliver meth



A woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of meth with the intent to deliver.

The backstory:

According to the Hays County District Attorney's Office, Breana Smith, 30, was sentenced for possession with the intent to deliver meth. She was found guilty on March 13.

Evidence at trial showed that Smith is a gang member of the "Gangster Disciples." She was also previously charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate the dedicated efforts of the law enforcement officers involved in this case. We take offenses committed by gang members seriously, as these individuals present a clear danger to the safety of our community," said Assistant District Attorney Christopher Griffith.

"Hays County will not tolerate violent offenders selling drugs in our community," said District Attorney Kelly Higgins.