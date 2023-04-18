Authorities in Elgin, Texas are investigating how an argument outside an H-E-B parking lot escalated into a shooting overnight Tuesday, sending a Houston-area cheerleader to the hospital.

ALSO: 1 killed, 3 injured in Houston Midtown shooting, police investigating

It happened around 12:15 a.m. when officers with Elgin PD were called to the H-E-B on E. US 290 for "shots fired." Responding officers were also called to another scene in the 800 block of SH 95 N. and were later found to be connected.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Initial details are an altercation occurred in the H-E-B parking lot and several shots were fired into a vehicle. Two of the occupants inside the vehicle were hit, one was treated at the scene, while the other suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

Co-owner of Woodlands Elite Cheer Gym say four of their cheerleaders were involved in the incident and identified Payton Washington as the one hospitalized.

Payton Washington (Photo courtesy of Woodlands Elite Cheer Company; shared with permission)

The group says the girls were on their way home after practice and in addition to asking for prayers, will be holding a prayer Tuesday night via their Instagram Live.

Meanwhile, officers said they were able to track down the shooter, identified as Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., 25, and arrested, charged with Deadly Conduct; a third-degree felony.

Pedro Tello Rodriguez, Jr., 25 (Photo courtesy of Elgin PD)

It's unclear, as of this writing, what caused the altercation or the shooting, but an investigation remains to be found and police said additional or enhanced charges may be filed.