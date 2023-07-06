WWII combat veteran in Austin turns 102 years old

It's not every day someone turns 102 years old. To make sure combat veteran Harry Kabler enjoys his big day, Brookdale Senior Living Facility threw him a big celebration with all his favorites.

"It makes me feel like the good lord likes me, he kept me alive this long," says Harry Kabler, combat veteran turning 102.

Harry was born on July 8, 1921, in Boston, Massachusetts. He is a WWII combat veteran who is also a retired lieutenant colonel.

After the war, he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas in two and a half years.

"I was in WWII, and I was in the Air Force for four years. I shot down quite a few German aircraft, I was in combat for quite a bit," says Kabler.

The veteran even shared his secret to staying young.

"Well, I think it's positive thinking, I've always been a positive thinker, I never think negatively," says Kabler.

Kabler says he has lived a lot and wants to share some words of wisdom he thinks everyone should listen to.

"Just relax, enjoy your life, don't be negative, and life goes on," says Kabler.