Former juvenile corrections officer arrested for touching inmate's genitals: TJJD
EDINBURG, Texas - A former juvenile corrections officer has been arrested for touching a teen inmate's genitals, says the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD).
What we know:
40-year-old Yuliana Mares has been charged with two felony counts:
- Violation of the civil rights of a person in custody by improper sexual activity, a first-degree felony
- Indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony
TJJD says that the arrest came from an investigation initiated this month into a February 2025 incident at the Evins State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Edinburg, a city that sits about 17 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.
While working as a juvenile corrections officer there, Mares allegedly touched the genitals of a 16-year-old male inmate.
What's next:
This case is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecution Unit, says TJJD.
If convicted, Mares could face:
- A fine of up to $10,000 and 5-99 years or life in prison for the first-degree felony
- A fine of up to $10,000 and two to 20 years in prison for the second-degree felony
What you can do:
Anyone can report allegations of misconduct to the Incident Reporting Center by emailing a complaint to TJJD.IRC@tjjd.texas.gov, or by calling the 24-hour-a-day toll-free hotline at 1-866-477-8354.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.