Former juvenile corrections officer arrested for touching inmate's genitals: TJJD

The Brief Yuliana Mares is facing two felony counts for a Feb. 2025 incident She worked as a juvenile corrections officer at a facility in Edinburg The TJJD says she touched the genitals of a 16-year-old male inmate



A former juvenile corrections officer has been arrested for touching a teen inmate's genitals, says the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD).

What we know:

40-year-old Yuliana Mares has been charged with two felony counts:

Violation of the civil rights of a person in custody by improper sexual activity, a first-degree felony

Indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony

TJJD says that the arrest came from an investigation initiated this month into a February 2025 incident at the Evins State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Edinburg, a city that sits about 17 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

While working as a juvenile corrections officer there, Mares allegedly touched the genitals of a 16-year-old male inmate.

What's next:

This case is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecution Unit, says TJJD.

If convicted, Mares could face:

A fine of up to $10,000 and 5-99 years or life in prison for the first-degree felony

A fine of up to $10,000 and two to 20 years in prison for the second-degree felony

What you can do:

Anyone can report allegations of misconduct to the Incident Reporting Center by emailing a complaint to TJJD.IRC@tjjd.texas.gov, or by calling the 24-hour-a-day toll-free hotline at 1-866-477-8354.