Zilker Eagle set to open this fall after delays due to braking problems

The Zilker Eagle, the miniature train being restored in Zilker Park, is set to open to the public this fall after efforts stalled last year due to braking issues.

The train was initially set to open to the public last year, but braking problems revealed through safety testing postponed the opening of the Eagle to fall 2023 at the earliest, according to an October 2022 statement from Austin Parks Foundation.

The Zilker Eagle has since partnered with local engineers who "have the experience and expertise to deliver a safe, functioning train," according to the Eagle's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy Zilker Eagle.

The train coaches were transported to an off-site facility to be retrofitted with airbrakes, as well as new electrical wiring for lights and a PA system.

Crews will begin making track adjustments later this month.

NEWS FROM ZILKER PARK

If all goes well, the new ZIlker Eagle train will enter the testing phase in late fall, with the train opening to the public shortly thereafter.