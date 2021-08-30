2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week one
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season:
INSPIRED THRALL BEGINS SEASON WITH BLOWOUT WIN FOLLOWING RECENT DEATH OF HEAD COACH
Emotions ran high for Thrall's season opener Friday, as the Tigers began a 2021 campaign they've dedicated to the memory of the program's head coach Rick Porter, who passed away in June after a long battle with cancer.
Honoring their late head coach couldn't have gotten off to a better start.
Perhaps inspired by touching the new sign above the team's locker room door that reads "TGOW", or Trust God or Worry (Porter's favorite motto), or the new "RP" decals on the backs of their helmets, the Tigers turned in a performance that would have made Porter proud in a 40-6 season-opening blowout win over Iola. The start to new head coach Aaron Venecek's tenure at Thrall was near perfect. The Tigers' first two drives of the season were each powered by huge plays, big gains on a quarterback keeper by Colter Hill, and a reverse by wide receiver Blair Neighbors, to set up short touchdown runs from running back Tyreke Irvin.
"What a great night for the Thrall community," Thrall head coach Aaron Venecek said via Twitter. "40-6 win is always nice but what a wonderful victory to honor coach Porter and this town."
"FORGOTTEN" LAKE TRAVIS SERVES NOTICE WITH SEASON-OPENING WIN IN TOP TEN MATCH-UP
Given their rival Westlake's back-to-back state titles, feels like Lake Travis might be a tad forgotten, flying under the radar, at least much as the 8th ranked team in Texas can be.
Sure, Westlake may be getting the lions' share of headlines these days, but Lake Travis dealt a more-than-subtle reminder Friday that the six-time state championship program hasn't gone anywhere.
The #8 Cavaliers used an early touchdown from Ohio State-bound wide receiver Caleb Burton, who was making his debut with LT after transferring from Del Valle, and three long touchdown plays from running back DJ Johnson in a 40-28 win over 9th-ranked Arlington Martin.
After winning one of the top Week 1 battles in the state, the Cavaliers get another chance to show they haven't gone anywhere in a Week 2 home date against traditional powerhouse Converse Judson.
DEL VALLE LOSES WILD ONE AT HOME IN DEBUT OF HERALDED HEAD COACH
After former head coach Charles Burton left to take an assistant coach's position at Lake Travis, Del Valle made what many perceived to be an unlikely splash in hiring his replacement, Bobby Acosta, who comes from the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida to take over the Cardinals program.
Acosta might eventually turn a long-struggling Del Valle program into a winner, but the Cardinals' first win under the new head coach will have to wait at least one more week.
Despite Del Valle QB Skyler Hausenfluck throwing for four touchdowns and running for another, the Cards see visiting McNeil score a touchdown in the game's final minute to sneak out of Del Valle with a 40-35 win.
LEANDER OPENS 2021 WITH UPSET WIN OVER CROSSTOWN RIVAL
A once-proud Leander Lions program has fallen on hard times in recent years, including a 2-7 campaign in 2020.
One win does not make a turnaround, but it's a good start, especially when it comes against a crosstown rival.
Leander overcame an early deficit against the Glenn Grizzles to win 20-17 in the season opener at Bible Stadium.
VANDEGRIFT SMASHES RIVAL CEDAR PARK IN SEASON-OPENING BATTLE OF AREA HEAVYWEIGHTS
Another year, another season opener between Austin-area heavyweight rivals Vandegrift and Cedar Park Friday at Monroe Stadium. While both were coming off deep playoff runs in 2020, a 6A region semi-final trip for Vandegrift and a 5A state final appearance for Cedar Park, only one looked the part of a state contender in the 2021 season opener.
Vandegrift used two early defensive takeaways and two early touchdown passes from Brayden Buchanan to Reece Beauchamp to set the tone in a 42-7 blowout win over Cedar Park. New head coach Michael Quintero was making his debut with the Timberwolves. Quintero, who served as a Cedar Park assistant last decade, came back to Cedar Park from Red Oak in July to take over for former T'wolves head coach Carl Abseck.
The Vipers avenged last season's loss to Cedar Park and have won three of the last four meetings.
EAST VIEW KEEPS MOMENTUM FROM DEEP 2020 PLAYOFF RUN IN SEASON-OPENING BLOWOUT OF WESTWOOD
The East View Patriots closed 2020 as one of the Austin area's hottest teams. Looks like they're beginning 2021 the same way.
On the heels of a surprising run to the 5A Division II playoffs' round-of-16 last season, the Patriots dominate 6A Westwood, 41-13, to open 2021 Friday at Reeves Stadium. East View quarterback Peyton Adams hit receiver Michael Sedwick for a 45-yard touchdown to give the Patriots an early 9-0 lead. They held the nine-point lead through three quarters before outscoring the Warriors 19-0 in the fourth quarter.
Week One Scores
THURSDAY, August 26th
College Station 59
Hutto 11
Anderson 13
McCallum 14
Burnet 7
Rouse 44
Killeen 14
Cedar Ridge 45
Johnson 69
Crockett 6
Manor 7
LBJ 28
Copperas Cove 27
Stony Point 69
FRIDAY, August 27th
Elgin 0
Akins 27
Connally 21
Austin High 23
Bowie 17
Vista Ridge 7
East View 41
Westwood 13
Hendrickson 14
Cibolo Steele 35
Arlington Martin 28
Lake Travis 40
Hewitt Midway 17
Round Rock 69
Westlake 54
Temple 13
Bastrop 23
Bryan Rudder 50
Cedar Park 7
Vandegrift 42
McNeil 40
Del Valle 35
Dripping Springs 44
Kerrville Tivy 26
Belton 35
Georgetown 31
Leander 20
Glenn 17
SA Churchill 17
Hays 42
TMI 51
LASA 7
Lehman 2
Marble Falls 20
Ellison 12
Liberty Hill 7
Kennedy 50
Austin Navarro 0
San Marcos 30
New Braunfels 49
Taylor 32
Robinson 13
Harker Heights 43
Weiss 35
Wimberley 20
Fischer Canyon Lake 3
Lago Vista 64
Cameron Yoe 62
Giddings 0
Bellville 49
Northeast Coll. 2
Jarrell 40
La Grange 35
Rockdale 29
Lampasas 55
Brownwood 58
Lexington 7
West 48
Llano 7
Gatesville 27
Victoria West 29
Lockhart 33
Caldwell 54
Manor New Tech 0
Cedar Creek 0
Smithville 42
Austin Achieve 0
John Paul II 49
Frost 12
Bartlett 28
Blanco 27
Davenport 41
Runge 0
Flatonia 61
Johnson City 14
Florence 13
Granger 47
Axtell 21
Mason 34
Comanche 13
Dawson 0
Thorndale 27
Iola 6
Thrall 40
Marion 64
Hyde Park 0
Richland Springs 34
Marble Falls Faith 62
SM Academy 44
Fredericksburg Heritage 32
SM Hill Country 6
RR Christian 52
Tyler Grace 8
Regents 45
Wilco Home School 0
Veritas 54
St Michaels 65
St. Dominic Savio 8
SATURDAY, August 28th
Pflugerville 33
Laredo United 14
Week One Rankings
CLASS 6A
- WESTLAKE (1-0, defeated Temple 54-13)
- .LAKE TRAVIS (1-0, defeated Arlington Martin 40-28)
- VANDEGRIFT (1-0, defeated 5A Cedar Park 42-7)
- BOWIE (1-0, defeated Vista Ridge 17-7)
- CEDAR RIDGE (1-0, defeated Killeen 45-14)
CLASS 5A
- ROUSE (1-0, defeated 4A Burnet 44-7)
- CEDAR PARK (0-1, lost to 6A Vandegrift 42-7)
- DRIPPING SPRINGS (1-0, defeated Kerrville Tivy 44-26)
- EAST VIEW (1-0, defeated 6A Westwood 41-13)
- LIBERTY HILL (0-1, lost to 6A Killeen Ellison 12-7)
CLASS 4A
- LBJ (1-0, defeated 5A Manor 28-7)
- WIMBERLEY (1-0, defeated Fischer Canyon Lake 20-3)
- LAMPASAS (0-1, lost to Brownwood 58-55)
- BURNET (0-1, lost to 5A Rouse 44-7)
- SMITHVILLE (1-0, defeated 5A Cedar Creek 42-0)
CLASS 3A
- LLANO (0-1, lost to 4A Gatesville 27-7)
- LAGO VISTA (1-0, defeated Cameron 64-62)
- BLANCO (0-1, lost to Davenport 41-27)
- ROCKDALE (0-1, lost to 4A La Grange 35-29)
- LEXINGTON (0-1, lost to West 48-7)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- MASON (1-0, defeated 3A Comanche 34-13)
- FLATONIA (1-0, defeated Runge 61-0)
- THORNDALE (1-0, defeated Dawson 27-0)
- GRANGER (1-0, defeated Axtell 47-21)
- .JOHNSON CITY (1-0, defeated 3A Florence 14-13)
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
FOX 7 Austin's 2021-2022 high school football preseason rankings
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter