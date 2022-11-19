Expand / Collapse search

2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Area playoffs

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The second round of playoffs is now over, so which Central Texas teams advanced to the next round?

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from the 2022-23 area playoffs.

AREA PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS

Last-second field goal lifts Lake Travis to 24-21 win over Cibolo Steele, avenging regular season loss

Lake Travis vs Cibolo Steele

Lake Travis avenges their regular season loss against Cibolo Steele, winning 24-21 with a last-second field goal.

Vipers roll into third round with 11th straight win, beating Converse Judson 37-7

Vandegrift vs Converse Judson

Since their season-opening loss to Dripping Springs, Vandegrift has won 10 in a row. The Vipers faced six-time state champion Jusdon out at Kelly Reeves Stadium.

Westlake steamrolls New Braunfels in round two for 2nd straight year, 45-14

New Braunfels vs Westlake

Westlake is back at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos to take on New Braunfels

Wimberley stays unbeaten, shuts out Orange Grove 48-0 to earn another trip to round three

Orange Grove vs Wimberley

Wimberley Texans face Orange Grove in San Antonio for the 4A D-2 Playoffs

LBJ can't dig out of 1st half hole in 24-19 2nd round loss to Port Neches-Groves

Port Neches-Grove vs LBJ

The LBJ Jaguars have outscored their last six opponents against inferior competition

Lockhart's redemption season ends in round two to CC Flour Bluff, 49-42

Lockhart vs CC Flour Bluff

What a turnaround for Lockhart, just in two wins over the previous two seasons. They took on Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in the second round of the playoffs

AREA PLAYOFF SCORES

Thursday Nov. 17

Thorndale 12
Ganado 66

Flatonia 56
Three Rivers  21