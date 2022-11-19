2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Area playoffs
AUSTIN, Texas - The second round of playoffs is now over, so which Central Texas teams advanced to the next round?
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from the 2022-23 area playoffs.
AREA PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS
Last-second field goal lifts Lake Travis to 24-21 win over Cibolo Steele, avenging regular season loss
Vipers roll into third round with 11th straight win, beating Converse Judson 37-7
Westlake steamrolls New Braunfels in round two for 2nd straight year, 45-14
Wimberley stays unbeaten, shuts out Orange Grove 48-0 to earn another trip to round three
LBJ can't dig out of 1st half hole in 24-19 2nd round loss to Port Neches-Groves
Lockhart's redemption season ends in round two to CC Flour Bluff, 49-42
AREA PLAYOFF SCORES
Thursday Nov. 17
Thorndale 12
Ganado 66
Flatonia 56
Three Rivers 21