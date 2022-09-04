2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 2
AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of high school football in Central Texas brought several surprising wins and every team in the area is holding it down with at least one win apiece.
Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as Hutto vs Liberty Hill, Vista Ridge vs Georgetown, and Bowie vs Cedar Ridge.
2022 FOX 7 FRIDAY FOOTBALL WEEK 3 RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
1. Westlake (2-0, defeated Converse Judson 47-14)
2. Round Rock (2-0, defeated SA Reagan 52-31)
3. Dripping Springs (2-0, defeated 5A SA Wagner 37-7)
4. Manor (2-0, defeated TAPPS SA Cornerstone 34-13)
5. Bowie (2-0, defeated Cedar Ridge 34-13)
CLASS 5A
1. Hays (2-0, defeated 6A SA Churchill 27-7)
2. Liberty Hill (1-1, lost to 6A Hutto 56-49)
3. LBJ (1-1, defeated 6A Weiss 35-21)
4. Georgetown (2-0, defeated 6A Vista Ridge 41-27)
5. Glenn (2-0, defeated Victoria West 35-3)
CLASS 4A
1. Wimberley (2-0, defeated 5A Comal Pieper 35-0)
2. Lago Vista (1-1, defeated 3A LR-Academy 41-29)
3. Burnet (1-1, lost to 3A Llano 29-21)
4. Marble Falls (1-1, lost to Brownwood 55-16)
5. Taylor (1-1, defeated 3A Rockdale 55-41)
CLASS 3A
1. Llano (2-0, defeated 4A Burnet 29-21)
2. Lexington (2-0, defeated Troy 43-24)
3. Rockdale (1-1, lost to 4A Taylor 55-41)
4. Luling (2-0, defeated TAPPS St. Joseph 46-22)
5. Florence (1-1, defeated Bruceville-Eddy 26-14)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
1. Johnson City (2-0, defeated Thrall 43-14)
2. Thorndale (1-1, defeated Granger 36-34/OT)
3. Mason (1-1 defeated 3A Brady 27-7)
4. Flatonia (1-1, lost to 3A Hallettsville 34-14)
5. Granger (1-1, lost to Thorndale 36-34/OT)