Austin FC's Claudio Reyna resigns as sporting director

Claudio Reyna, who helped build Austin FC from the ground up as the sporting director, is stepping down from that role.

Reyna will stay on with Austin FC as a technical advisor.

In a brief statement on Thursday, he said he's "looking forward to a less all-consuming work pace" while still being able to help the club develop.

During the press conference, there was no mention of the recent public rift between Reyna and former U.S. Men's National Team Coach Gregg Berhalter.

The director of player personnel Sean Rubio becomes interim sporting director with Reyna's departure.