Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff named National Soccer HOF finalist

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff has been named a finalist for the National Soccer Hall of Fame, Class of 2022.

The Class of 2022 is made up of 20 finalists including David Beckham, Clint Dempsey, and Hope Solo.

Wolff's Major League Soccer career spanned 14 years and he represented the U.S. at the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups before he signed on as Austin FC's first head coach. Before coming to Austin, Wolff was an assistant coach for the U.S. Men's National Team.

The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet over the next few weeks before voting on a maximum of six new members.

Wolff is in his final year of eligibility in the Player category. If he is not elected, he will appear on the Veteran ballot next year.

The induction ceremony is set for Saturday, May 21.

