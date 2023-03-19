Austin FC falls 2-0 to in-state rival Houston Dynamo

Austin FC lost to their in-state rivals the Houston Dynamo in an away match at Shell Energy Stadium Saturday in Houston.

The 2-0 loss is the second loss, and first away loss, of the 2023 MLS regular season for the Verde & Black.

Austin had the better chances in the first half, and though senior forward Maxi Urruti hit the bar and both senior defender Jon Gallagher and senior midfielder Emiliano Rigoni tested Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark, both teams entered halftime scoreless.

In the second half, the Dynamo took the lead in the 71st minute with a penalty kick from senior forward Amine Bassi.

Fifteen minutes later senior midfielder Hector Herrera scored the second goal for the Dynamo, assisted by fellow senior midfielder Griffin Dorsey, sealing the win for Houston.

Next Match

Austin FC will play its third home match and fifth match overall of the 2023 MLS regular season against Colorado Rapids on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. CT.