Gallagher, Wolff score to lead Austin FC to away win over Real Salt Lake

Senior defender Jon Gallagher and midfielder Owen Wolff led Austin FC to a 2-1 away win over Real Salt Lake with one goal apiece Saturday night at America First Field.

Gallagher scored first with less than nine minute on the clock, says Austin FC. Cutting inside from the right flank, he hit a strike from 25 yards which rocketed off the underside of the crossbar and in.

The goal made Gallagher one of only two defenders in MLS to record three goal contributions through the opening three weeks of the season.

SANDY, UT- MARCH 11: Members of the Austin FC celebrate with Jan Gallagher #17 after he scored againt Real Salt Lake during the first half of their game at America First Field on March 11, 2023 in Sandy, Utah.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

RSL responded with a goal in the 22nd minute from senior defender Justen Glad. Senior midfielder Alex Ring then made a fantastic block to prevent RSL from going ahead, and the Verde & Black went on to reclaim the lead in the 33rd-minute.

After assisting Gallagher for the opener, Wolff scored his first-ever MLS career goal, firing a low strike into the bottom corner from outside the penalty area, assisted by midfielder Dani Pereira. At 18 years and 72 days old, Wolff is now the youngest player in the league to score so far this season. He and his father, Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff, are also now the eighth father-son duo to each score in the league.

RSL pressed forward in search of another equalizer in the second half. Austin had a few opportunities to put through a third goal, but ultimately would not need one as the team’s defense held firm, securing the 2-1 victory.

Next Match

Austin FC will host Violette AC of Haiti at Q2 Stadium in the second leg of a Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. CT. The match will feature a live national broadcast in English on Fox Sports 2 and in Spanish on TUDN.