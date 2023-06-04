Rubín scores twice to lead Real Salt Lake to 2-1 victory over Austin

article

Rubio Rubín found the net for the first time this season — scoring a goal in each half — to guide Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

Rubín staked Real Salt Lake (5-7-4) to a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Jasper Löffelsend and scored in the 15th minute. Rubín pushed the lead to 2-0, using assists from Maikel Chang and Andrés Gómez to score in the 81st minute.

Austin (5-7-4) avoided the shutout when Julio Cascante scored in the second minute of stoppage time. Emiliano Rigoni had an assist on Cascante’s first goal of the season.

Gavin Beavers had four saves in his third start this season for Real Salt Lake. Brad Stuver saved four shots for Austin.

Austin picked up its first road win in the series with a 2-1 victory earlier this season. Austin was trying to win three straight at home for the first time.

Real Salt Lake improves to 6-27-12 all-time in matches played in Texas, including the playoffs.

Real Salt Lake returns home to host New York City FC on Saturday. Austin travels to play Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.