Austin FC's Druissi named to EA Sports FIFA 23 MLS team of the season

Austin FC's own Sebastián Driussi is now part of EA Sports' FIFA 23 MLS team of the season.

Druissi is one of eight players selected for the team, which celebrates MLS's top players during the 2022 season.

Each player selected receives a special edition digital player card, attainable now in the FIFA 23 video game. In Ultimate Team mode, gamers will be able to acquire and play with Driussi’s TOTS player card, which features increased gameplay attributes when compared to his standard player card.

Druissi joins Philadelphia Union's Andre Black, Kai Wagner, and Jakob Glesnes; Atlanta United FC's Thiago Almada; Los Angeles FC's Carlos Vela; Nashville FC's Hany Mukhtar; and FC Dallas's Jesus Ferreira.

ST PAUL, MN - AUGUST 10: Sebastian Driussi #7 of the MLS All-Stars plays the ball during a game between LIGA MX All-Stars and MLS All-Stars at Allianz Field on August 10, 2022 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Druissi, Austin FC captain, midfielder, and Designated Player, made his Club debut in August 2021 and has scored 32 goals and tallied 13 assists in 63 total league appearances.

His 22 goals and 29 goal contributions ranked second and third most respectively in the league for the 2022 regular season. He added three goals in three MLS Cup Playoff matches, leading the Club to the Western Conference Final. The Club fell 3-0 against Los Angeles FC.

Druissi also collected several accolades for his 2022 performance. He finished second in Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player voting, was voted to the MLS Best XI and the MLS All-Star Team, was named Player of the Month twice and to the Team of the Week 11 times.

Driussi signed a new multi-year contract in February 2023, extending his time with Austin FC the end of the 2025 season with an additional option for 2026.