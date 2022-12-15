Austin Rise FC, 100% women-owned, joins Women's Premier Soccer League

article

The Women’s Premier Soccer League announced that Austin Rise FC will officially compete in the 2023 season as the league’s latest expansion team.

Austin Rise FC, a 100 percent women-owned club, was founded in July 2022 by Bethany Cyrtmus-Davaul, Rachelle D’Amico, Erin Webb, Amanda Lisberger, Katie Reed, and Christiane Lessa.

This group of women hold extensive soccer knowledge and experience, and have the hunger to make their mark in growing the women’s game.

"We are thrilled to be welcomed into the WPSL for our inaugural season and are excited to be part of a league that dedicates itself to positively impacting the women’s game," Austin Rise FC founders stated in a collective statement. "We look forward to running a successful campaign in 2023 and are proud to call the WPSL home as we start our journey!"

For its inaugural season, the club has named Christiane Lessa as its head coach and head of recruiting. The Brazilian native has a combined 15+ years of professional playing and coaching experience. After her collegiate career, Lessa began playing professionally in Iceland in 2005. Coaching opened even more opportunities for her in Norway, China, Canada, and Brazil before returning to the U.S. and spending time with the then-Sky Blue FC of the National Women’s Soccer League. Lessa holds numerous licenses with USSF, FIFA, and CONCACAF.

As part of their commitment to impact the Austin community and women’s soccer in the area, Austin Rise FC has elected not to charge for tickets during its 2023 season.