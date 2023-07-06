Austin Spurs introduce new head coach Will Voigt

With the San Antonio Spurs in rebuilding mode, the Austin Spurs should see a glut of young talent on the roster. And, they have a new head coach to help mold it.

FOX 7 Austin Sports Anchor John Hygh spoke with the new Austin Spurs head coach, Will Voigt.

WILL VOIGT: I mean it's incredible. Obviously, it's an exciting time around here with Victor's Wembanyama arrival. And for me sort of full circle moment you know. I cut my teeth in the video room here. And to have Pop support me through all that time and bring me back is really something I'm excited about.

JOHN HYGH: What do you feel like you bring to the table? Like you said, you kind of cut your chops through this organization.

WILL VOIGT: Yeah, I mean obviously, you know I understand the culture that's been instilled here. But since I've left. I think I've gained some valuable experience coaching in a lot of different places throughout the world, including the G League. I've coached in almost every level now. So, I understand how the G League can be not only an opportunity for an NBA roster, but also for an overseas roster. And hopefully that's something I can share with our guys.

CAIRO, EGYPT - APRIL 9: Head Coach Will Voigt of the Zamalek poses for a portrait during BAL Media Day on April 9, 2022 at the Nile Conference in Cairo, Egypt. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using thi Expand

JOHN HYGH: What do you like about this team? I know you got guys that come up and go down. What do you like about this group that you have right now?"

WILL VOIGT: Well I think everybody's just excited about the youth movement here you know. I mean there's an electricity in the building already. Hopefully we can be a part of that. We want to develop these young guys and see them be a part of a championship team down the stretch.

JOHN HYGH: Developing, but you also want to win to, at your level, right?

WILL VOIGT: Well of course. I think development within a winning culture is a big part of the Spurs motto. So, absolutely want to win games, but we're also mindful of what the ultimate goal is. And that's producing players for the big club.