Austin Texas Rangers fans celebrate World Series victory

You don’t have to travel the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, or even up to Arlington’s Globe Life Field to feel the sheer excitement about the Texas Ranger’s winning the World Series.

There was no shortage of fans at Haymaker’s in Austin on Wednesday night.

"The fact that we get to beat the Astros and win the World Series is the craziest feeling in my life. I can’t tell you how insane this is," said Clay Pen, a Texas Rangers fan.

"We’re happy to be here in Austin to follow the game the fifth game the final game," said another Rangers fan.

A crowd packed into Haymakers to watch Game 5 of the 2023 World Series.

"It’s been a really long time," said another Texas Rangers fan. "Really longtime. A dream come true."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 01: The Texas Rangers celebrate at the trophy ceremony after winning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Texas Rangers won the World Series 5-0. (Photo by Caitlin O'Hara/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

This is the most exciting thing that’s happened to me since my daughter was born," said Pierson Saxon, a Texas Rangers fan. "I’ve been waiting my whole life for this. I’ve been going to Rangers games since I was 5."

This win is a long time coming.

"The fact that they’ve lost two World Series, and they finally get one for the entire franchise it’s unreal," said Pen.

Two friends at the watch party made a bet when the Rangers went to the World Series more than a decade ago.

"We made a bet years ago about one of our teams winning to go to the World Series," said Mathew Peal. "We have to get a tattoo. That just happened. I’m thrilled about that."

"We’re getting matching Texas Rangers tattoos, and honestly I couldn’t be happier for him," said Alex Weger.