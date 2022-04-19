AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour returns to Austin for first time since 2019

The AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour is returning to Austin!

The U.S. pro beach volleyball league is returning to Central Texas for the first time since 2019.

The top men’s and women’s professional players in the world will descend on Krieg Fields in southeast Austin from May 6 to May 8. The competition will run from approximately 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

General admission tickets for the AVP Pro Series Austin Open are $20 per day and are available now at www.avp.com. All fans inside the venue will be required to have a ticket, according to the pro beach volleyball league.

General admission tickets for the AVP Pro Series Austin Open are $20 per day and are available now at www.avp.com. (Photo Credits: AVP/Mpu Dinani)

The AVP Pro Series Austin Open is the first of 16 stops on the AVP Tour’s 2022 schedule, according to the pro beach volleyball league. Olympic stars and up-and-comers will battle it out on three sand courts at Krieg Fields for the right to call themselves Austin’s beach volleyball champions. The voleyball players will also be competing for a piece of a $125,000 purse.

Fans attending the AVP Pro Series Austin Open will be treated to three days of world-class beach volleyball competition featuring Olympic champions and world-renowned athletes competing in an unmatched high-energy atmosphere.

Taylor Crabb returns to defend his men’s title with a new playing partner, and Karissa Cook does the same in the women’s field. Three-time Austin Open champion Nick Lucena, 2020 Olympian Tri Bourne, 2016 Olympian Casey Patterson and former Houston Rockets star-turned beach volleyball standout Chase Budinger are players to watch on the men’s side.

The women’s field is highlighted by Olympic gold medalist April Ross and fellow Olympians Kelly Cheng, Sarah Sponcil, Larissa Maestrini, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes.

General admission tickets for the AVP Pro Series Austin Open are $20 per day and are available now at www.avp.com. (Photo Credits: AVP/Mpu Dinani)

Schedule for the AVP Pro Series Austin Open:

Friday – Start of main-draw play

Saturday – Continuation of main-draw play

Sunday – Men’s and women’s semifinals and finalsFinals at approximately 2 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men)

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter