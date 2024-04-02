Bob Bowman named new director, head coach of Texas men's swimming and diving

article

While it's impossible to replace a legend like Eddie Reese, and his 15 national titles, Longhorn swimming and diving scored big by bringing in hall of farmer Bob Bowman as Reese's successor.

"You think about the amount of championships that Eddie's won. The amount of Olympians, head coach. You go, god who can replace that? You can't," said Chris Del Conte, UT Austin athletic director.

But, with 15-time national championship winning UT men's swimming and diving head coach Eddie Reese retiring after 46 seasons, the Longhorns had to find someone to take over.

"Today, I am proud to announce that our head swimming and diving coach for our men is Bob Bowman. The only person that has the fortitude and the ability to take over a program built by the great Eddie Reese," said Del Conte.

"This is a dream job for any coach in this country, or in the world. And I feel like we have an opportunity to honor Eddie's legacy," said Bob Bowman, the new UT men's swimming and diving head coach.

"He wanted to do it, and he knew he was not being required to be like me. He could just be himself, and he's had a phenomenal career. I mean athlete upon athlete, with success," said Eddie Reese, former UT men's swimming and diving head coach.

Now, while Bowman is best known as the coach of 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, one thing that helped the now former Arizona State coach get the job here at Texas was recently winning the NCAA's national championship with the Sun Devils after taking over back in 2015.

"What he did with that program is something we all aspire to. To take over a program in its ashes, and build it into a national champion," said Del Conte.

"This is just like a classic example of the University of Texas. You talk about attracting the best of the best. I think about Bob Bowman and the fact this guy just won a national championship. He's the national coach of the year. He coached Michael Phelps, and now he's our new swimming and diving coach," said Steve Sarkisian, UT head football coach.

"Nobody replaces Eddie Reese. I'm certainly not his replacement. I'm just the next one. But I can be me," said Bowman. "Eddie and I are on the same wavelength on many, many things. Like we approach swimming the same way. We know that technique is important... Just keep getting better everyday, just get a little bit better. And if you do that, and long enough, the big things happen at the end."