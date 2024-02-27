Cedar Park girls basketball heads to UIL state semifinal

The Cedar Park Timberwolves are headed back to the girl's basketball state tournament, and they are doing so as the Austin-area's lone rep at the Alamodome.

For the third time in four years, Cedar Park, who finished third in the district, is back in familiar territory. They are in the final four at the state tournament.

"We peaked at the right time, and they've all come together at the right time. So again, to me, it's about timing. It's about luck. It's something as a coach you always go into a season and envision with your players," said Kami Williamson, the Cedar Park Girls Basketball Head Coach.

"I'd like to say I believed we could do it all along. But I think it definitely surprised me a little bit that we're here," said Kennedy Carlyle, Cedar Park Sr. forward.

"There were a lot of people doubting us. But being able to just come this far, and come out with a crucial win, it feels amazing," said Hope Edwards, Cedar Park Jr. guard.

The Timberwolves, who have won five straight playoff games, and two against top 10 teams like Liberty Hill and Glenn, almost saw their season come to an end in the regional finals. That was until their star player, Hope Edwards, hit a three at the end of regulation to force overtime.

"Leading up to it, I was just confident. I wanted my team to win. I was going to do everything possible," said Edwards.

In their only other two appearances at state, in 2021 and 2022, Cedar Park was expected to win it all, and they did, claiming back-to-back titles. This time around, though, that is not the case. As the unranked Timberwolves will take on No. 1 Mansfield Timberview in the 5A state semifinal.

"I think all season we've been underrated, and I think all season we've kind of played that underdog. I feel like we can just go in and let our hair down and play," said Coach Williamson.

"It was definitely a rebuilding year. But like building our culture back. Becoming a family. Playing as one has been like a goal of ours, and we've been able to live up to that," said Edwards.

Cedar Park will take on Mansfield Timberview on Thursday, Feb. 29 at the Alamodome in San Antonio at 8:30 p.m.