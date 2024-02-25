Austin FC falls to Minnesota United in season opener

Robin Lod scored a first-half goal, Alejandro Bran debuted with a goal during second-half stoppage time and Minnesota United held off Austin FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Lod scored in the 34th minute and Minnesota United took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Bran added an insurance goal in the first minute of stoppage and it came in handy when defender Guilherme Biro found the net four minutes later for Austin in his league debut.

Dayne St. Clair stopped one shot for Minnesota United. Brad Stuver had eight saves for Austin.

AUSTIN, TX - FEBRUARY 24: Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson (31) takes down Austin FC forward Jader Obrian (11) after making contact during the MLS match between Austin FC and Minnesota United FC on February 24, 2024, at Q2 Stadium in Austin Expand

READ MORE

Minnesota United has not replaced manager Adrian Heath after going separate ways with two matches remaining last season. Cameron Knowles begins the season with an interim tag. Reports have the club interested in Manchester United assistant Eric Ramsay, who at age 32 would be the youngest head-coaching hire in league history.

Austin swept Minnesota United last season and that included its largest margin of victory on the road — 4-1.

Minnesota United will host the defending-champion Columbus Crew on March 2. Austin FC travels to play the Seattle Sounders on March 2.