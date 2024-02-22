Wimberley QB named one of Texas Class 4A prep football players of the year

Wimberley Texans quarterback Cody Stoever was named Class 4A offensive player of the year.

Stoever and other Central Texas high school football players were honored by the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association's lists.

Stoever passed for 2,992 yards with 41 touchdowns and only five interceptions and added 1,585 yards rushing with 32 more touchdowns for the 14-1 Texans. The junior was also named first team quarterback for Class 4A.

This season, the Texans made it to the state semifinals before falling to Bellville 35-33.

Stoever was also named FOX 7 Austin's Friday Football Player of the Week twice for the 2023 season.

In addition to Stoever, multiple Central Texas players were recognized and are listed below.

6A

Offense - First Team

Wide receiver: Hutto senior Alex Green

Tackle: Vandegrift senior Blake Frazier

Defense - First Team

Secondary: Weiss senior Peyton Morgan

Offense - Second Team

Fullback: Manor senior Titus Pettaway

Tackle: Dripping Springs senior Jacob Ponton (tied with Southlake Carroll senior Harrison Moore)

Guards: Westlake junior Jared Risinger, New Braunfels senior Gavin Espinoza (tied with DeSoto junior Byron Washington)

Center: Westlake junior Bennett Wilkin (tied with The Woodlands senior Koltin Sieracki)

All-Purpose: Lake Travis senior Kadyn Leon

Placekicker: Westlake senior Spencer Barnett (tied with Royse City senior Cooper Crawford)

Defense - Second Team

Linebacker: Westlake junior Elliot Schaper

Offense - Third Team

Guard: Hutto senior Preston Honeycutt

Defense - Third Team

Secondary: Westlake senior Judson Crockett (tied with Katy Taylor senior Cyrus Reyes)

Kick returner: Vandegrift senior Miles Coleman

5A

Offense - First Team

Runningback: Liberty Hill senior Ben Carter

Offense - Third Team

Placekicker: Liberty Hill senior Connor Hawkins

Defense - Third Team

Punter: Rouse senior Caden Heitzman (tied with Smithson Valley senior Clayton Amaya and Brownwood senior Junior Martinez)

4A

Offense - First Team

Tackle: Wimberley senior Caden Romo (tied with Lindale senior Casey Poe)

Offense - Third Team

Wide receiver: Jarrell senior Mason Dotson

3A

Offense - First Team

Tackle: Blanco senior Reggie Johnson (tied with Lorena senior Carter Norman and Columbus senior Jayden Trapp)

2A

Offense - First Team

Placekicker: Granger junior Jose Valverde

The Associated Press contributed to this report.