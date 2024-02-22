Wimberley QB named one of Texas Class 4A prep football players of the year
BRYAN, Texas - Wimberley Texans quarterback Cody Stoever was named Class 4A offensive player of the year.
Stoever and other Central Texas high school football players were honored by the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association's lists.
Stoever passed for 2,992 yards with 41 touchdowns and only five interceptions and added 1,585 yards rushing with 32 more touchdowns for the 14-1 Texans. The junior was also named first team quarterback for Class 4A.
This season, the Texans made it to the state semifinals before falling to Bellville 35-33.
Stoever was also named FOX 7 Austin's Friday Football Player of the Week twice for the 2023 season.
In addition to Stoever, multiple Central Texas players were recognized and are listed below.
6A
Offense - First Team
- Wide receiver: Hutto senior Alex Green
- Tackle: Vandegrift senior Blake Frazier
Defense - First Team
- Secondary: Weiss senior Peyton Morgan
Offense - Second Team
- Fullback: Manor senior Titus Pettaway
- Tackle: Dripping Springs senior Jacob Ponton (tied with Southlake Carroll senior Harrison Moore)
- Guards: Westlake junior Jared Risinger, New Braunfels senior Gavin Espinoza (tied with DeSoto junior Byron Washington)
- Center: Westlake junior Bennett Wilkin (tied with The Woodlands senior Koltin Sieracki)
- All-Purpose: Lake Travis senior Kadyn Leon
- Placekicker: Westlake senior Spencer Barnett (tied with Royse City senior Cooper Crawford)
Defense - Second Team
- Linebacker: Westlake junior Elliot Schaper
Offense - Third Team
- Guard: Hutto senior Preston Honeycutt
Defense - Third Team
- Secondary: Westlake senior Judson Crockett (tied with Katy Taylor senior Cyrus Reyes)
- Kick returner: Vandegrift senior Miles Coleman
5A
Offense - First Team
- Runningback: Liberty Hill senior Ben Carter
Offense - Third Team
- Placekicker: Liberty Hill senior Connor Hawkins
Defense - Third Team
- Punter: Rouse senior Caden Heitzman (tied with Smithson Valley senior Clayton Amaya and Brownwood senior Junior Martinez)
4A
Offense - First Team
- Tackle: Wimberley senior Caden Romo (tied with Lindale senior Casey Poe)
Offense - Third Team
- Wide receiver: Jarrell senior Mason Dotson
3A
Offense - First Team
- Tackle: Blanco senior Reggie Johnson (tied with Lorena senior Carter Norman and Columbus senior Jayden Trapp)
2A
Offense - First Team
- Placekicker: Granger junior Jose Valverde
The Associated Press contributed to this report.