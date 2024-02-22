Expand / Collapse search

Wimberley QB named one of Texas Class 4A prep football players of the year

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

POTW week 10: Wimberley QB Cody Stoever

This week's FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever. Stoever finished with 285 total yards including 179 on the ground in their 34-22 win over Lago Vista. Stoever accounted for four touchdowns on the night, three rushing and one passing.

BRYAN, Texas - Wimberley Texans quarterback Cody Stoever was named Class 4A offensive player of the year.

Stoever and other Central Texas high school football players were honored by the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association's lists.

Stoever passed for 2,992 yards with 41 touchdowns and only five interceptions and added 1,585 yards rushing with 32 more touchdowns for the 14-1 Texans. The junior was also named first team quarterback for Class 4A.

This season, the Texans made it to the state semifinals before falling to Bellville 35-33.

POTW week 5: Wimberley QB Cody Stoever

This week's Fox 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever.

MORE STORIES

Stoever was also named FOX 7 Austin's Friday Football Player of the Week twice for the 2023 season.

In addition to Stoever, multiple Central Texas players were recognized and are listed below.

6A

Offense - First Team

  • Wide receiver: Hutto senior Alex Green
  • Tackle: Vandegrift senior Blake Frazier

Defense - First Team

  • Secondary: Weiss senior Peyton Morgan

Offense - Second Team

  • Fullback: Manor senior Titus Pettaway
  • Tackle: Dripping Springs senior Jacob Ponton (tied with Southlake Carroll senior Harrison Moore)
  • Guards: Westlake junior Jared Risinger, New Braunfels senior Gavin Espinoza (tied with DeSoto junior Byron Washington)
  • Center: Westlake junior Bennett Wilkin (tied with The Woodlands senior Koltin Sieracki)
  • All-Purpose: Lake Travis senior Kadyn Leon
  • Placekicker: Westlake senior Spencer Barnett (tied with Royse City senior Cooper Crawford)

Defense - Second Team

  • Linebacker: Westlake junior Elliot Schaper

Offense - Third Team

  • Guard: Hutto senior Preston Honeycutt

Defense - Third Team

  • Secondary: Westlake senior Judson Crockett (tied with Katy Taylor senior Cyrus Reyes)
  • Kick returner: Vandegrift senior Miles Coleman

5A

Offense - First Team

Offense - Third Team

  • Placekicker: Liberty Hill senior Connor Hawkins

Defense - Third Team

  • Punter: Rouse senior Caden Heitzman (tied with Smithson Valley senior Clayton Amaya and Brownwood senior Junior Martinez)

4A 

Offense - First Team

  • Tackle: Wimberley senior Caden Romo (tied with Lindale senior Casey Poe)

Offense - Third Team

  • Wide receiver: Jarrell senior Mason Dotson

3A 

Offense - First Team

  • Tackle: Blanco senior Reggie Johnson (tied with Lorena senior Carter Norman and Columbus senior Jayden Trapp)

2A

Offense - First Team

  • Placekicker: Granger junior Jose Valverde

The Associated Press contributed to this report.