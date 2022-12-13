Texas men's basketball associate coach Rodney Terry is now acting head coach

Texas men's basketball associate head coach Rodney Terry is now acting head coach for the Longhorns.

On Dec. 12, head coach Chris Beard was arrested and charged for alleged assault. The victim, his fiance, described what happened, "He choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts."

Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay, the University stated.

Terry talked about the situation with the players and where their focus needed to be before Monday night's overtime win against Rice.

"Throughout the course of their life they're going to have to deal with some adversity. Not just with basketball, but with the game of life. And I took our older guys. Our seven guys that are in the rotation. And just really had a good talk with those guys. In terms of, you know, there are going to be things like this the rest of your life. And it's how you deal with them right now. Adapt and adjust. And at the end of the day. We have a job to do. You're not prepared for anything like this. You don't wish anything like this on anyone, and everything. But I thought our guys persevered through a tough situation," Terry said.

After dealing with the Beard situation, and having played two games in three days, Terry said he gave the players a day off on Tuesday to relax and mentally recharge.