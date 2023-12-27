Texas State wins First Responder Bowl to cap best season in 15 years

The Texas State football team beat the Rice Owls 45-21 in the First Responder Bowl to win its first bowl game in school history.

The win not only meant that the Bobcats are bowl champions for the first time ever, but it also caps the team's best season in 15 years. That's the last time they had an eight-win season.

The Bobcats lead most of the game at SMU's Ford Stadium in Dallas.

Head coach GJ Kinne was looking for the win in his first season at Texas State and the nation's 10th-ranked offense was off to a fast start after Jahmyl Jeter's 29-yard touchdown run had Texas State up 7-0 roughly a minute and a half into the game.

The Bobcats defense kept up with the offense as well. With the score 14-7, Brian Holloway picked off freshman quarterback AJ Padgett for a pick six and the Bobcats lead 24-21 at the half.

A recovered onside kick to start the second half saw the Bobcats cash in with offensive lineman Nash Jones getting a touchdown.

Texas State Bobcats offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) celebrates a touchdown during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl between the Texas State Bobcats and Rice Owls on December 26, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by George Walker/ Expand

Holloway would get another pick six and the former SMU Mustang would be named the game's MVP.

The Bobcats forced seven turnovers and kept Rice scoreless in the second half.

Since the last eight-win season for Texas State, the team has had five coaches and eight straight years of four wins or fewer.