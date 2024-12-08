College Football Playoff: Texas Longhorns to face off against Clemson in round 1

The Brief Texas set to play Clemson in first-round game of the College Football Playoff The Longhorns will host the Tigers on Dec. 21 Winner will then play in the Peach Bowl against Arizona State



Texas is moving on to the College Football Playoff.

The No. 5 Longhorns will host No. 12 Clemson in round 1 on Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.

The winner of that game will then play in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day against No. 4 Arizona State in the quarterfinals.

The announcement comes one day after Texas fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 22-19 in overtime in the SEC Championship.

College Football Playoff schedule

The College Football Playoff starts Dec. 20 and ends Jan. 20. There will be 11 games, all broadcast nationally.

First-round games

Friday, Dec. 20: Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 21: SMU at Penn State, noon (TNT); Clemson at Texas, 4 p.m. (TNT); Tennessee at Ohio State, 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Quarterfinals

Dec. 31: SMU-Penn State winner vs. Boise State, Fiesta Bowl, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1: Clemson-Texas winner vs. Arizona State, Peach Bowl, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1: Tennessee-Ohio State winner vs. Oregon, Rose Bowl, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1: Indiana-Notre Dame winner vs. Georgia, Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinals

Jan. 9: Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 10: Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

National championship

Jan. 20: At Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)