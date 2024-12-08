College Football Playoff: Texas Longhorns to face off against Clemson in round 1
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas is moving on to the College Football Playoff.
The No. 5 Longhorns will host No. 12 Clemson in round 1 on Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.
The winner of that game will then play in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day against No. 4 Arizona State in the quarterfinals.
The announcement comes one day after Texas fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 22-19 in overtime in the SEC Championship.
College Football Playoff schedule
The College Football Playoff starts Dec. 20 and ends Jan. 20. There will be 11 games, all broadcast nationally.
First-round games
- Friday, Dec. 20: Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
- Saturday, Dec. 21: SMU at Penn State, noon (TNT); Clemson at Texas, 4 p.m. (TNT); Tennessee at Ohio State, 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Quarterfinals
- Dec. 31: SMU-Penn State winner vs. Boise State, Fiesta Bowl, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Jan. 1: Clemson-Texas winner vs. Arizona State, Peach Bowl, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
- Jan. 1: Tennessee-Ohio State winner vs. Oregon, Rose Bowl, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
- Jan. 1: Indiana-Notre Dame winner vs. Georgia, Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Semifinals
- Jan. 9: Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Jan. 10: Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
National championship
- Jan. 20: At Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
