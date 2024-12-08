Expand / Collapse search

College Football Playoff: Texas Longhorns to face off against Clemson in round 1

By
Published  December 8, 2024
Texas Longhorns
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Texas set to play Clemson in first-round game of the College Football Playoff
    • The Longhorns will host the Tigers on Dec. 21
    • Winner will then play in the Peach Bowl against Arizona State

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas is moving on to the College Football Playoff.

The No. 5 Longhorns will host No. 12 Clemson in round 1 on Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. 

The winner of that game will then play in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day against No. 4 Arizona State in the quarterfinals.

The announcement comes one day after Texas fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 22-19 in overtime in the SEC Championship.

College Football Playoff schedule

The College Football Playoff starts Dec. 20 and ends Jan. 20. There will be 11 games, all broadcast nationally.

First-round games

  • Friday, Dec. 20: Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
  • Saturday, Dec. 21: SMU at Penn State, noon (TNT); Clemson at Texas, 4 p.m. (TNT); Tennessee at Ohio State, 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Quarterfinals

  • Dec. 31: SMU-Penn State winner vs. Boise State, Fiesta Bowl, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Jan. 1: Clemson-Texas winner vs. Arizona State, Peach Bowl, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Jan. 1: Tennessee-Ohio State winner vs. Oregon, Rose Bowl, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Jan. 1: Indiana-Notre Dame winner vs. Georgia, Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinals

  • Jan. 9: Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Jan. 10: Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

National championship

  • Jan. 20: At Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Associated Press.