F1 signs agreement with COTA to keep race in Austin until 2026

Circuit of the Americas has announced a five-year extension with Formula 1 that will ensure F1 will remain in Austin until 2026.

The first F1 race at COTA took place in 2012 with fans in attendance watching Lewis Hamilton take victory with McLaren. Since then, the race has continued to grow with last year’s race crowds nearly four times the number seen in 2012. The sport returned to the U.S. in 2021, following a break due to the pandemic, to a huge reception with a record-breaking crowd in Austin that witnessed Max Verstappen and Hamilton battle it out.

"The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix has become one of the biggest and greatest events in the world. We are extremely proud it has found a home in Texas - at Circuit of The Americas - and are grateful to the millions of fans who visited us over our first decade," said Bobby Epstein, Founding Partner at Circuit of The Americas, in a news release.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula, said. "Austin is a great city, and the track is a favorite for all the drivers, and we cannot wait to be back in October for more action and entertainment."

