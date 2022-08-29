Football season for Texas State Bobcats begins against Nevada

Jake Spavital's Texas State Bobcats kick their season off on the road at Nevada on September 3 at 4:30 p.m.

The Bobcats are rolling with Arkansas State transfer Layne Hatcher as their starting quarterback and he's also been named team captain.

After seven straight losing seasons, the team hopes Hatcher's leadership and ability can get them headed in the right direction.

In three seasons with the Red Wolves, Hatcher threw for more than 7,400 yards and 65 touchdowns.

"Just me talking about his work ethic doesn't do it justice. Because like I'm telling you. He's literally in here from 5:00 in the morning until 8-9-10 o'clock at night every single day. He is strictly focused on football and what matters to him," Spavital says.

"You can ask anybody in that locker room. Just that he'd be willing to take a bullet for anybody out there. So, he kind of galvanizes that team to play even harder for him," Spavital adds.