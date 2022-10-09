Round Rock stays undefeated with win against Manor in FOX 7's Game of the Week

Game of the Week voters correctly picked the winner of Friday's match-up between the Round Rock Dragons and Manor Mustangs.

56% of voters picked Round Rock to win before the Dragons proved them right on the field by knocking off Manor 17-7.

With the win, Round Rock stays unbeaten on the season, moving its record to 6-0, while Manor falls to 4-2 with their second-straight loss.

View the scores and highlights for week 7 here.

Each week, the FOX 7 Sports team will select one Game of the Week for a poll where viewers can vote to predict a winner. The poll results will be announced during the 6 p.m. sports segment on Fridays.