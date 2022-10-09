2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 7
AUSTIN, Texas - The seventh week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes again, including Manor falling from the top 5 of Class 6A and Liberty Hill overtaking Hays in 5A.
Check out our rankings for Week 7 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as Manor vs Round Rock, Stony Point vs Cedar Ridge, and SA Veterans Memorial vs Liberty Hill.
View the highlights and scores for Week 7 here.
2022 FOX 7 FRIDAY FOOTBALL WEEK 7 RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
1. Westlake (6-0, defeated Anderson 66-17)
2. Dripping Springs (6-0, defeated Akins 67-6)
3. Round Rock (6-0, defeated Manor 17-7)
4. Vandegrift (5-1, defeated McNeil 57-0)
5. Vista Ridge (4-2, defeated Westwood 27-16)
CLASS 5A
1. Liberty Hill (6-1, defeated SA Veteran's Memorial 56-49)
2. Hays (5-1, lost to NB Canyon 44-41)
3. LBJ (3-2, defeated LASA 89-0)
4. Glenn (5-1, defeated East View 31-21
5. Georgetown (4-2, defeated Leander 70-16)
CLASS 4A
1. Wimberley (6-0, defeated Jarrell 73-14)
2. Fredericksburg (3-3, defeated SA Memorial 36-0)
3. Lago Vista (4-2, lost to Geronimo Navarro 42-21)
4. Lampasas (4-2, defeated Burnet 24-7)
5. Burnet (3-3, lost to Lampasas 24-7)
CLASS 3A
1. Llano (7-0, defeated UC Randolph 21-14)
2. Lexington (6-0, defeated Florence 61-0)
3. Rockdale (2-4, defeated Troy 34-27)
4. Luling (4-3, defeated Ingram Moore 47-13)
5. Blanco (4-3, lost to Marion 48-6)
CLASS 2A/1A/Others
1. Johnson City (6-1, defeated Harper 35-0)
2. Mason (4-2, Idle)
3. Flatonia (6-1, defeated Hearne 35-20)
4. Thorndale (5-2, defeated Weimar 34-26)
5. Granger (5-1, defeated Iola 38-0)