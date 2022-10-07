Expand / Collapse search

2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 7

By , and Clif Thornton
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from Week 7 of the 2022-23 season.

FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 7

Navarro Vikings win senior night game against Crockett

FOX 7 Friday Football: Crockett vs Navarro

It was senior night for Navarro High. The Vikings earned their first win since 2020 last week when they ended a 14-game losing streak

Austin High falls to Johnson in away game

FOX 7 Friday Football: Austin High vs Johnson

Coach Steve Hoffman and Johnson hosted Austin High for Thursday night football

SCORES FOR WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 6

Pflugerville 28
Waco University 53

Crockett 49
Navarro 13

Eastside Memorial 0
Travis 47

Austin High 13
Johnson  20

St. Michael's 26
Hyde Park 27 F/OT

St. Stephen's 48
Bastrop TRIBE Homeschool 52