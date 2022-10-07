2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 7
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from Week 7 of the 2022-23 season.
FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 7
Navarro Vikings win senior night game against Crockett
Austin High falls to Johnson in away game
SCORES FOR WEEK 7
Thursday, Oct. 6
Pflugerville 28
Waco University 53
Crockett 49
Navarro 13
Eastside Memorial 0
Travis 47
Austin High 13
Johnson 20
St. Michael's 26
Hyde Park 27 F/OT
St. Stephen's 48
Bastrop TRIBE Homeschool 52