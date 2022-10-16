Regents takes down Hyde Park in FOX 7's Game of the Week

FOX 7 Game of the Week Poll voters missed on this one, as 62% of voters predicted Hyde Park to win a battle of district unbeatens with Regents.

Turns out, it was Regents staying undefeated and proving the predictors wrong in a big way, using the strength of four 2nd quarter touchdowns on their way to a 42-0 win over Hyde Park.

The Knights move to 7-0 on the season, while Hyde Park falls to 6-1.

View the scores and highlights for week 8 here.

View the rankings for week 8 here.

Each week, the FOX 7 Sports team will select one Game of the Week for a poll where viewers can vote to predict a winner. The poll results will be announced during the 6 p.m. sports segment on Fridays.