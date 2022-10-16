2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 8
AUSTIN, Texas - Only four teams remain undefeated this season following the eighth week of Central Texas high school football season.
Check out our rankings for Week 8 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as Seguin vs Hays, Round Rock vs Vandegrift, and Westlake vs Dripping Springs.
View the highlights and scores for Week 8 here.
2022 FOX 7 FRIDAY FOOTBALL WEEK 8 RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
1. Westlake (7-0, defeated Dripping Springs 29-10)
2. Vandegrift (6-1, defeated Round Rock 30-22)
3. Round Rock (6-1, lost to Vandegrift 30-22)
4. Dripping Springs (6-1, lost to Westlake 29-10)
5. Vista Ridge (5-2, defeated Stony Point 39-33)
CLASS 5A
1. Liberty Hill (7-1, defeated Lockhart 35-14)
2. LBJ (4-2, defeated Navarro 70-0)
3. Georgetown (5-2, defeated East View 59-19)
4. Glenn (5-2, lost to College Station 27-24)
5. Hays (5-2, lost to Seguin 41-34)
CLASS 4A
1. Wimberley (7-0, defeated News Tech 63-0)
2. Lago Vista (5-2, defeated Achieve 70-0)
3. Lampasas (5-2, defeated Taylor 42-13)
4. Burnet (4-3, defeated Marble Falls 28-14)
5. Fredericksburg (3-3, lost to Somerset 21-10)
CLASS 3A
1. Llano (8-0, defeated Marion 35-7)
2. Lexington (7-0, defeated Elkhart 36-6)
3. Luling (5-3, defeated SA Cole 38-19)
4. Blanco (4-3, Idle)
5. Rockdale (2-5, lost to Lorena 63-20)
CLASS 2A/1A/Others
1. Mason (5-2, defeated Johnson City 29-17)
2. Flatonia (7-1, defeated Schulenburg 42-7)
3. Johnson City (6-2, lost to Mason 29-17)
4. Thorndale (6-2, defeated Holland 56-54)
5. Granger (6-1, defeated Bremond 31-28)