Vandegrift flexes muscle to soundly defeat Manor in FOX 7's Game of the Week

Voters for last week's Game of the Week poll swung and missed this time, as just over 75% of voters predicted Manor to knock off Vandegrift in a district showdown played in Manor.

After the Mustangs grabbed a 6-0 lead on the game's opening drive, it was all Vipers after that.

Vandegrift turned a narrow halftime lead into a blowout with a strong second half on the way to a 34-6 win over Manor.

Each week, the FOX 7 Sports team will select one Game of the Week for a poll where viewers can vote to predict a winner. The poll results will be announced during the 6 p.m. sports segment on Fridays.