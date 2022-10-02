2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6

The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5.

Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as Vandegrift vs Manor, Round Rock vs Stony Point, and Glenn vs Leander.

View the highlights and scores for Week 6 here.

2022 FOX 7 FRIDAY FOOTBALL WEEK 5 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

1. Westlake (5-0, defeated Del Valle 73-7)

2. Dripping Springs (5-0, defeated Johnson 35-0)

3. Round Rock (5-0, defeated Stony Point 32-16)

4. Vandegrift (4-1, defeated Manor 34-6)

5. Manor (4-1, lost to Vandegrift 34-6)

CLASS 5A

1. Hays (5-0, Idle)

2. Liberty Hill (5-1, defeated Cedar Creek 70-10)

3. LBJ (2-2, defeated McCallum 68-14)

4. Glenn (4-1, defeated Leander 27-14)

5. Georgetown (3-2, defeated Hendrickson 70-28)

CLASS 4A

1. Wimberley (5-0, Idle)

2. Lago Vista (4-1, Idle)

3. Burnet (3-2, Idle)

4. Fredericksburg (2-3, Idle)

5. Taylor (3-2, Idle)

CLASS 3A

1. Llano (6-0, defeated Luling 51-12)

2. Lexington (5-0, Caldwell 34-6)

3. Blanco (4-2, defeated UC Randolph 10-7)

4. Rockdale (1-4, lost to Franklin 63-42)

5. Luling (3-3, lost to Llano 51-12)

CLASS 2A/1A/Others

1. Johnson City (5-1, defeated 3A Hempstead 33-7)

2. Mason (4-2, lost to 3A Wall 14-6)

3. Flatonia (5-1, defeated Thorndale 37-13)

4. Thorndale (4-2, lost to Flatonia 37-13)

5. Granger (4-1, Idle)