FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2024: Lake Travis vs Dripping Springs

The Central Texas high school football season is going into Week 8!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Lake Travis Cavaliers and the Dripping Springs Tigers.

The District 26-6A race starts to shape up over the next couple of weeks with some marquee match-ups involving district title contenders, including Dripping Springs hosting Lake Travis this Friday.

Dripping Springs comes into this week with a record of 6-1, but have won their last six after losing their opener to Vandegrift. The Tigers are unbeaten in district play, but just barely, coming off a 38-35 win over Bowie.

Lake Travis, ranked 6th in the state in Class 6A, is still undefeated at 6-0 and has not been tested since their 2nd game of the season when they won a three-point thriller over Rockwall. Their dominant run includes two district blowout wins over Bowie and Del Valle over the last two weeks.

This begins a tough two-week stretch for the Cavaliers, as they play arch-rival Westlake next week in a battle of top 10 teams.

Lake Travis looks to be the favorite in this one but will be looking to get their first win over Dripping Springs since the Tigers became a 6A team and moved into the same district as L.T. In 2022, Dripping Springs beat the Cavaliers 38-31, then beat the Cavs again last season, 24-6.

Join FOX 7 Austin's Dennis de la Peña and John Hygh for all the FOX 7 Friday Football action on Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin, online and on FOX Local.