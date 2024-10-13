Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 7 rankings

The seventh week of the 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the seventh week of the season, which featured matchups like Westlake vs Austin High, Cedar Park vs East View, Georgetown vs Rouse, Hendrickson vs Anderson, Vandegrift vs Cedar Ridge, Hutto vs Round Rock, Liberty Hill vs Elgin, Lexington vs Thrall and the FOX 7 Game of the Week Dripping Springs vs Bowie.

View the highlights and scores for Week 7 here.

POST-WEEK 7 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

1.LAKE TRAVIS (6-0, defeated Del Valle 56-7)

2.WESTLAKE (5-1, defeated Austin High 49-7)

3.DRIPPING SPRINGS (6-1, defeated Bowie 38-35)

4.VANDEGRIFT (5-1, defeated Cedar Ridge 47-0)

5.ROUND ROCK (6-1, defeated Hutto 29-14)

CLASS 5A

1.LIBERTY HILL (5-1, defeated Elgin 73-52)

2.WEISS (6-1, defeated Hays 63-13)

3.CEDAR PARK (4-2, defeated East View 31-29)

4.PFLUGERVILLE (5-1, defeated McCallum 52-14)

5.LEANDER (4-2, defeated Killeen Chaparral 19-7)

CLASS 4A

1.LBJ (6-0, defeated Manor New Tech 51-0)

2.LAMPASAS (6-1, defeated Brownwood 30-20)

3.WIMBERLEY (4-2, Salado 59-28)

4.BURNET (5-2, defeated Marble Falls 43-7)

5.JARRELL (5-2, lost to Geronimo Navarro 35-14)

CLASS 3A

1.LEXINGTON (7-0, defeated Thrall 70-7)

2.LLANO (6-1, defeated Luling 49-0)

3.BLANCO (4-3, defeated Rogers 46-39)

4.ROCKDALE (3-3, lost LIttle River-Academy 42-35)

5.THRALL (5-2, lost to Lexington 70-7)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

1.MASON (5-1, defeated Thorndale 58-14)

2.REGENTS (6-1, defeated Arl. Grace Community 42-0)

3.GRANGER (4-2, defeated Iola 39-19)

4.THORNDALE (4-2, lost to Mason 58-14)

5.BARTLETT (3-3, defeated Snook 41-12)

