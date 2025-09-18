FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2025: Cibolo Steele vs Westlake

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas This week's Game of the Week match-up is between the Cibolo Steele Knights and the Westlake Chaparrals



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Cibolo Steele Knights and the Westlake Chaparrals.

At long last, the Westlake Chaparrals get a home game. After playing their first three games of the season away from Chaparral Stadium, the Chaps will be playing their home opener this Friday.

It's a terrific match-up, a battle of state-ranked teams as Westlake plays host to Cibolo Steele.

The Chaps have righted the ship after a season-opening loss two weeks ago with a win in week two and a nice road win over a top 10 Humble-Atascocita team this past Friday, 35-28.

This week, they will be welcoming a Cibolo Steele team who has yet to lose this year.

The Chaparrals manhandled the Knights on the road last season, so it's possible for a Westlake win this time with the Chaps at home and a schedule that so far has them a little more battle tested.

