FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2025: Liberty Hill vs Rouse

High school football is back in Central Texas!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Liberty Hill Panthers and the Rouse Raiders.

Week 2 gives us a great match-up at Gupton Stadium on Friday with a new-ish rivalry renewed between Rouse and Liberty Hill.

Former Liberty Hill defensive coordinator David Seaborn is now head coach, and Friday was a tough beginning to his head coaching era as the 5A Panthers suffered a rare blowout against an excellent 6A program in Cibolo Steele 45-10.

While Liberty Hill was off to an 0-1 start, Rouse was probably rolling into their practice a little more upbeat under Coach Josh Mann this week after the Raiders' 55-33 win over Connelly.

These two teams have played five times since 2020, with Liberty Hill winning four of them and Rouse winning one two years ago.

Rouse is more favored to win on their home turf this time around. While the Panthers will ultimately be fine, there are still some growing pains they are working through under their new coach. Odds are Rouse and their high-powered offense will be able to lead the way to a Raiders win.

