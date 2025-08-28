FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2025: Vandegrift vs Dripping Springs

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Week 1's Game of the Week match-up is between the Vandegrift Vipers and the Dripping Springs Tigers



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Vandegrift Vipers and the Dripping Springs Tigers.

This week's Game of the Week has become a Week 1 staple in recent years.

A match-up of area heavyweights that, for the first time ever, features a defending state champion as Dripping Springs hosts Vandegrift.

The Tigers are hosting the fourth consecutive opening day meeting between these two, and it's the Vipers coming in as defending state champions.

Back in December, Drew Sanders' Vipers hoisted their first-ever state championship trophy, defeating Southlake Carroll to win the 6A Division II title.

A lot of pieces are back in 2025 from that title run, including quarterback Miles Teodecki, who is Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine's Class 6A preseason all-state quarterback.

Dripping Springs also had a solid 2024 as well. The Tigers won eight games and got to the second round of the postseason, finishing in third place behind the Westlake Chaparrals and the Lake Travis Cavaliers.

Vandegrift has won the last two match-ups with Dripping Springs, so the odds are in the Vipers' favor for a third win.

Join FOX 7 Austin's Dennis de la Peña and John Hygh for all the FOX 7 Friday Football action on Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin, online and on FOX Local.