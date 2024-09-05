FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2024: Rouse vs Liberty Hill

The Central Texas high school football season is in full swing!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Rouse Raiders and the Liberty Hill Panthers.

After a season opening loss, state-ranked Liberty Hill opens their home schedule with another tough match-up, this time against the Rouse Raiders.

No shame in Liberty Hill's season opening loss this past Friday, as the 5A Panthers took their Slot-T attack on the road against a Class 6A traditional powerhouse: 10th-ranked Cibolo Steele. Liberty Hill hung with the Knights for a bit before losing 49-26.

FOX 7 Austin is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through your connected TV!

While Liberty Hill was taking their lumps against one of the state's best, Rouse took care of business as expected in their opener, blowing out Connally 57-10.

This is the third straight season these two have met, with Liberty Hill winning in 2022, and Rouse winning at Liberty Hill last season.

Join FOX 7 Austin's Dennis de la Peña and John Hygh for all the FOX 7 Friday Football action on Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin, online and on FOX Local.