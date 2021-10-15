Fozzy Whitaker, BamFam help bridge students with local police

Fozzy Whitaker and the BamFam Foundation partnered up recently to help bridge students with local police.

The former Texas Longhorn and NFL running back was at Crockett High School to speak to students about the First Down Ride Along Program. The program is a curriculum based question and answer session and sports for at risk or underserved youth with the help of a professional athlete.

Whitaker also shared his thoughts on current Longhorn Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson.

"He's kind of a combination of Ricky Williams and Reggie Bush, in my mind because of how dynamic he is whenever he gets the ball, he can break tackles, but he does it in a multitude and a variety of ways where he can run through you, he can run over you, he can run by you, he can make you miss, he can spin move, he can jump," Whitaker says.

"He can just do everything that you really don't see typically in a back and Sequan Barkley was probably the last dynamic back to this level that I've seen a back be like," adds Whitaker.

You can learn more about the BamFam Foundation and the work it does here.

