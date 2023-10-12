Texas Stars set to begin 15th anniversary season

The Texas Stars are set to begin its 15th anniversary season.

The team hosts the Tucson Roadrunners in Cedar Park on October 13 and October 14.

The Stars kick off the milestone season as reigning division champs.

Stars forward Curtis McKenzie says, "Yeah, it was obviously a special season last year. We had a lot of fun, won a lot of hockey games."

"We're a confident group, we like the roster that's been assembled for us. We have some real good key veterans that are back and they're going to help lead the way, echo the message, play the way we like to play. And then we have a lot of excitement around our new bodies," head coach Neil Graham says.

Graham adds, "We have some young players that come in, high ceiling on a lot of these kids. There will be some early patience in getting them acclamated, but it's important that they catch our standard and they will."