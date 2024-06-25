Jim Schlossnagle is the new Texas Baseball head coach

article

Texas A&M baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle is leaving the program and heading to Austin.

On Tuesday, June 25, the athletic director of the University of Texas at Austin, Chris Del Conte, announced Schlossnagle would be the next head coach of Texas Baseball.

"I’ve known Coach Schlossnagle for a long time, and there’s no better coach, program builder, and leader in the game, and the best part is he’s an even better person. When we were looking for our next baseball coach, we knew Schloss would be the perfect choice, and we are beyond thrilled that he’s joining our Longhorn family," Del Conte said in a statement.

Schlossnagle brings an impressive resume to the 40. He just recently led the Aggies to their best-ever season, a national runner-up finish.

This was the second College World Series in his three years in Aggie Land. They tied for third place in 2022.

Before that, Schlossnagle had an impressive 18-year run at TCU in which he led the Frogs to five College World Series.

Schlossnagle, a two-time national coach of the year, is still looking to win his first national title.

"I would like to thank General Welsh, Trev Alberts and the 12th Man for an incredible experience during my time at Texas A&M. Although I know many will be upset with my decision, I chose to make a change to join a longtime friend to continue my career as a college baseball coach. The run to the National Championship game was truly a remarkable one this year, and I will savor the memories and true friendships I have made there for a lifetime," Schlossnagle said in a statement.

On Monday, June 24, it was announced that David Pierce would be leaving as the head coach of Texas Baseball after eight years.

David Pierce released a statement saying he and athletics director Chris Del Conte had mutually agreed it was time for the program to go in a different direction.