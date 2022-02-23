Lake Travis takes on Round Rock in boys high school basketball playoffs

Area boys basketball teams are just beginning their postseason and the Round Rock Dragons and Lake Travis Cavaliers are looking to advance to round two.

The two teams played close throughout the game thanks to players like Jae'lyn Brooks, Bennett Moore, and Leo Denning.

In the end, the Cavs advance winning 52-50.

