Liberty Hill, Georgetown face off in girls high school basketball playoffs

By
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

Liberty Hill takes on Georgetown in girls high school basketball playoffs

LEANDER, Texas - District foes Liberty Hill and Georgetown face off in third-round action and the Eagles, who won both regular-season meetings, were looking for a clean sweep against the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Panthers played some strong defense and the Eagles kept it close thanks to players like Morgan Larson. 

But Liberty Hill's Reagan Walker helped the Lady Panthers pull away late and pull off the upset in convincing fashion, 44-30. Liberty Hill heads to the regional semifinals.

