Longhorns travel to Missouri in a game with major playoff implications

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The Brief Texas and Missouri meet Saturday in what could be considered a de facto College Football Playoff elimination game. Texas was ranked seventh in this week's initial CFP rankings, while Missouri was ranked 18. The Longhorns will have to contain the SEC's leading rusher, Jamal Roberts.



The Texas Longhorns will be in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday to face the Missouri Tigers in a game that could knock the losing side out of College Football Playoff contention.

The two teams are playing in Columbia for the first time since 2011, when they were both members of the Big 12.

Playoff hopes on the line for Texas, Missouri

Why you should care:

Playoff hopes still remain for both teams heading into Saturday's Southeastern Conference clash. Texas (6-2, 3-2) was ranked seventh in the initial CFP rankings released earlier this week. The Missouri Tigers (6-2, 3-2) came in at 18. A loss for either time will significantly increase the difficulty of making the playoffs with the regular season winding down.

Texas looks to keep winning streak alive

Texas will look to win its third in a row Saturday, coming off of home wins against Mississippi and Mississippi State.

In order to keep that streak alive, the Longhorns will need to contain Missouri running back Jamal Roberts. Roberts leads the SEC in rushing and is one of three running backs in the nation with over 1,000 yards on the season (1,005). Last week against Arkansas, Roberts ran for 138 yards and had two total touchdowns. The Texas defense is allowing an average of 102.4 yards per game on the ground this season.

Longhorns could get a boost from injury returns

Saturday morning's injury report held some positive news for Texas on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Arch Manning could have two of his targets back in Columbia after wide receiver Ryan Wingo was removed from the injury report after being listed as probable on Friday. Wide receiver Cam Coleman was also upgraded on Saturday, from questionable to a game time decision. Both left the Mississippi State game with injuries.

On the defensive side of the ball, edge rusher Colin Simmons was listed as a game time decision Saturday morning after being listed as questionable on Friday. Simmons leads the SEC with 10.5 sacks this season, despite missing the last two games with an ankle sprain. The defense also returns two defensive backs Saturday after Kade Phillips and Graceson Littleton were not listed Saturday morning.

Saturday's road challenge first of many to close out season

What's next:

Saturday's road test against Missouri is one of three Texas will face in the final four games of the season.

Texas travels to Baton Rouge to face another group of Tigers next week before returning home to face Arkansas Nov. 21. The Longhorns close out the season in College Station with a rivalry clash with Texas A&M.